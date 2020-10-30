Menu
Silhouette of young girl
Crime

Former strip club worker caught with drugs, pipe

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 11:58 AM
A FORMER strip club worker caught with drugs said she used them to lose weight.

Sarah Jean Walker, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing drugs, utensils and contravening police.

Walker was found with 10g of marijuana and a pipe on October 8.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Walker had lost her employment and put on weight and struggled with it.

She said the marijuana assisted her in getting to her ideal weight and now she had reached it there was no reason for her to keep using it.

Walker told the court she used to work at the Boardroom - a strip club - which had permanently shut.

She was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

        Helen Reddy film helping Gladstone eradicate polio

        'Always positive': Popular swim coach farewelled

        Massive garage sale back on in Gladstone

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

