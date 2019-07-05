Former star Blue giving Gagai kicking tips

The emotions run for Dane Gagai after one of his two tries in Origin I at Suncorp Stadium on June 5. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

The emotions run for Dane Gagai after one of his two tries in Origin I at Suncorp Stadium on June 5. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

THE Maroons' Dane Gagai has secretly been getting goalkicking tips from former Blues ace Adam Reynolds in preparation for the all-important kicking duties for the State of Origin decider next Wednesday.

Gagai and Reynolds regularly stay behind after South Sydney training sessions to practise, with the former saying he is right to go as the likely first-choice Queensland kicker.

With injured fullback Kalyn Ponga out of the side after booting four from five attempts in the opening two Origin games, Gagai says he is not daunted by the added responsibility - largely thanks to Reynolds.

Despite a fierce wind, the 28-year-old Gagai (pictured) was "hitting them all right" yesterday.

"I was only just making it from the sideline with the wind - I had to try and punch through it," the 12-game Maroon said of his temporarily altered kicking style.

"There was no chance I'd make it (the distance) normally, but I am definitely confident or I wouldn't bother.

"Reynolds has really helped with that. After training I've been working with him, he gives me tips.

"Obviously he is one of the best in the comp."

Gagai said the mood in camp was upbeat and "better" than before Origin II.

"It's good to be back to our normal routine" he said .

"We have a shorter time frame to train, but the vibe around camp and in the hotel in general is better.

"Everyone was hurting after game two, it was very disappointing. It's not what we are about."