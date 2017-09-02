Former soldier opens Gladstone's trendy new music store

Gladstone parents Renee and Will Rose opened Willy Eds Music on Toolooa St on September 2.

A FORMER Australian soldier and an occupational therapist have delivered a godsend for Gladstone musicians, opening the city's only music store.

This weekend's opening of Willy Ed's Music Store is the result of four weeks of transforming the former Anthony Breed's music store into a haven for Gladstone's musicians.

Inside Gladstone's new music store : Will and Renee Rose have opened Wily Ed's Music Store in Gladstone.

Queensland Alumina Limited security worker Will Rose and occupational therapist wife Renee are behind the Toolooa St venture and said the store was exactly how they envisaged it 12 months ago.

Will, who has played guitar for 20 years, wanted to fill the void for the region's musicians following the loss of Dave's Music Shop on Tank St and Anthony Breed's store.

A steady flow of customers filed through the doors on opening day and Gladstone's music scene has already surprised the former infantry soldier.

"There was this gap in the market when Anthony closed his store and we thought it'd take six or seven months before another store would open up, but it never did," Will said.

Between juggling parenting their three children and their day jobs the pair spent the past four weeks renovating the store.

Renee said it felt like they were on reality TV show The Block.

The store, nestled between Jham Bar and Buzz Superfood Bar, is kitted out with a row of guitars, drum kits and instrument accessories.

"We feel like Toolooa St is an up and coming place, with kinder music across the road and Jhan Bar and the health food store next door," Renee said.

"There's a few alternative things happening around here and hopefully It'll just keep growing."

The Gladstone residents of five years said they moved to the region to raise their three children.

Will spent five years in the Australian Army with two of those years spent in the infantry at Iraq and Afghanistan.

But his passion has always been music.

"I love making music and listening to people make music," he said.

"We didn't realise how many bands and singer songwriters there were in this town, there's a really tight community within the music scene here."

Eventually the pair want to create a home-styled recording studio at the store.