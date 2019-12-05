Menu
Crime

Twisted Scout: 'Baby pics are so hot. Love brutal'

by Vanessa Marsh
5th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
A FORMER Queensland Scouts leader has faced court over his sickening and "highly depraved" obsession with child abuse material that a prosecutor described as some of the worst examples ever seen.

Deception Bay man Daniel Leslie Cooper today pleaded guilty to eight offences involving the possession, transmission and solicitation of more than 25,000 horrific child abuse images and videos using covert online messaging services.

Crown Prosecutor Krista Breckweg told the Brisbane Supreme Court that Cooper, a former Scouts leader, had sent and received thousands of appalling images and videos showing the sexual abuse and torture of children including newborn babies and toddlers.

"Underpinning it all is this sense of absolute contempt, degradation, of dehumanising them," she said.

"It is unusual because it is highly depraved... it is some of the worst examples of offending of this type in terms of child pornography."

Ms Breckweg said in the sickening exchanges between Cooper and other offenders online in 2016 and 2017, he discussed his love of "babies and brutal" and showed interest in incest, bestiality, rape and torture of children as young as newborn babies.

"I love everything sick," Cooper told one user during and exchange in which he spoke of his interest in sexual images of little children saying "I just love them tiny", "baby pics are so hot", "love babies", "love brutal".

Ms Breckweg said the images found in Cooper's possession were "highly depraved" including pictures of dead and mutilated babies, newborns being sexually penetrated by adults and the torture of babies.

"This material demonstrates an extraordinary level of debasement and cruelty," Ms Breckweg said.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson will sentence Cooper next week.

