Former schoolteacher gives CrossFit lesson

CROSSFIT: Sue Christensen wants more of the older generation to get into CrossFit.

The 72-year-old retired schoolteacher is the oldest member of the CrossFit crew at Raw Movement CrossFit Tannum Sands and has been keeping fit at her and her husband Rod’s farm at Iveragh.

Sue Christensen works out

“I started three years ago just before I turned 70 and decided to do it to increase my muscle mass,” she said.

“It also helps with fitness and increases bone density.”

With CrossFit classes now online and the gym closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Christensen has been following online classes that Raw Movement CrossFit Tannum Sands coach Reede McHugh has set.

“This is the third week of online classes and Reede does sessions each day but I have enrolled for three sessions per week, an hour each,” Christensen said.

“Each session is different and I scale my weights back because of my age.”

Christensen taught at both Benaraby and Boyne Island state primary schools over three decades and played various sports when she was ­younger.

“In my younger days I played netball, did swimming and played hockey, all for Gladstone State High School,” she said.

McHugh said Christensen was an inspiration for all ­athletes.

“If you know Sue, you know she’s not one to make excuses, or make a fuss,” he said. “So the gym being shut is no reason to stop training.

“She’s joined in with our online sessions along with all of our other members and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Exercises that Christensen did yesterday included wall ball throws behind the shed, sit-ups in the wash bay – which was otherwise used for horses – runs across the yard, knee raises on the patio and power cleans.

“I would encourage any older person to do CrossFit,” Christensen said.

RELATED STORY: Virtual CrossFit a reality

RELATED STORY: Sports powering on at Gladstone store