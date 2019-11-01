Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse"
Crime

Former Salvos officer arrested over sex assaults

by JANET FIFE-YEOMANS
1st Nov 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Salvation Army captain, 79, has been charged with historical sex abuse at one of the state's notorious boys' homes.

Ronald Cotterill yesterday appeared at Broken Hill Local Court on 10 counts of indecent assaulting three boys aged between eight and 12 at the Bexley boys' home in the late 1970s.

 

The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.
The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.

 

 

The brutal regime at Bexley involving both sexual and physical abuse was exposed during the child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse".

Cotterill was arrested on Thursday at Broken Hill by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad which established Strike Force Lehmann to investigate allegations in the wake of the royal commission.

He was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Sutherland Local Court on November 19.

Detectives said their investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
salvation army sexual abuse allegations sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        premium_icon 'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        News The association has been meeting, crafting and baking for almost 100 years but membership is dangerously low.

        Car crashes into light pole

        premium_icon Car crashes into light pole

        News Emergency services were called to the scene late last night.

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six options.

        Million-dollar home up for grabs

        premium_icon Million-dollar home up for grabs

        News Find out more about the exclusive house on the hill and what just over a million...