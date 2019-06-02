Menu
Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne will reportedly play football on the Central Coast.
Sport

Hayne set for latest shock code switch

2nd Jun 2019 5:58 AM

Former rugby league star and serial code hopper Jarryd Hayne is set for another sport switch with the 31-year-old to try his hand at soccer.

The Sunday Telegraph revealed Hayne has been registered to play soccer for a Central Coast club side.

Hayne has been living in the Central Coast and training with local rugby league club Woy Woy.

Hayne will attempt his fourth football code, after stints in rugby league, NFL and rugby union sevens.

The move to soccer emulates Ben Barba's decision to play soccer in the Mackay Premier League.

Hayne has reportedly been registered to play for East Gosford division eight men's open team.

Hayne is used to playing in front of sold out Stadiums in State of Origin and in the NFL and his new gig on suburban football grounds will complete a stunning fall from grace.

Hayne could play for East Gosford as early as Sunday against Ourimbah.

Hayne is a two-time Dally M player of the year and played 23 Origins for NSW, 11 Tests for the Kangaroos and 10 Tests for Fiji over an illustrious if controversial rugby league career.

Hayne appeared in court last month to face a second allegation he caused actual bodily harm during an alleged rape of a Hunter Valley woman.

Hayne is also reportedly close to settling his civil rape lawsuit in California after a judge revealed a settlement payout is being negotiated.

jarryd hayne nfl nrl soccer sport

