Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ken McGuinness during a Wests v Souths NRL game in 1998.
Ken McGuinness during a Wests v Souths NRL game in 1998.
Rugby League

Former NRL star charged with AVO breach, assault

by Nick Hansen
24th Feb 2019 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER rugby league star Ken McGuinness has been charged with assault and breaching an apprehended violence order over an alleged incident involving his partner.

McGuinness, who played five State of Origin matches for NSW, was arrested at a home in southwest Sydney at about 10.30pm on Saturday and taken to Campbelltown Police Station.

He was charged with breaching an AVO and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident involving McGuinness' current partner.

"Police were called to a home in Raby after a 43-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted," police said in a statement.

He will appear in court on Tuesday. Picture: Sandra Priestley
He will appear in court on Tuesday. Picture: Sandra Priestley

"The woman was taken to Campbelltown Hospital for treatment."

McGuinness appeared before Parramatta Bail Court and was granted bail today. McGuinness played in the back-lines of three different clubs during the 1990s and 2000s, including 107 games for Western Suburbs and nine games for the North Queensland Cowboys before he retired in 2002.

He is due to front Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday.

More Stories

domestic violence ken mcguinness nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Driver has high hopes as Uber 'picks up' in Gladstone

    premium_icon Driver has high hopes as Uber 'picks up' in Gladstone

    News She explains why some application users may not able to see any available Ubers even though drivers are online.

    Traffic chaos as car crash causes fire on highway

    Traffic chaos as car crash causes fire on highway

    News A FIRE has started at the scene of a car crash

    WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Big projects planned for Gladstone

    premium_icon WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Big projects planned for Gladstone

    News Some projects planned for region are progressing faster than others.

    PHOTOS: Agnes Water locals had a swell time with Oma

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Agnes Water locals had a swell time with Oma

    News 'It takes a cyclone to generate that type of swell.'