Former Rocky jockey in strife over text message

Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold was fined $2000 with $1000 of that suspended for two years. Picture: Evan Morgan

Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold was fined $2000 with $1000 of that suspended for two years. Picture: Evan Morgan

FORMER Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold has found himself in strife for sending an inappropriate text message to a licensed participant.

Sheargold, who now rides the northern circuit including Townsville and Cairns, recently pleaded guilty to a charge under the rules of racing which related to improper conduct.

The charge stemmed from a September 25 text message that Sheargold sent to a mobile phone.

At a recent Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards’ inquiry, the panel considered Sheargold’s personal circumstances, his admission of guilt, and his clear remorse and embarrassment over the incident.

In their report, stewards said strong consideration had to be given to the nature of the offence, and the “potentially pernicious impact of its effect on the recipient.”

Stewards also considered penalty precedents for similar breaches, the negative impact breaches of this kind had on the sport, and the need for a penalty to serve as a deterrent.

Sheargold was fined $2000 with $1000 of that suspended for two years.

The jockey was advised of his right to an internal review of the finding.

OTHER RACING STORIES:

Rocky horse trainers in heated trackside dust-up

Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

Cloud still hangs over Rocky racing