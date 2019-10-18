Former Adelaide United attacker cops two-year drug ban

Ken Ilso has been banned for two years. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Ken Ilso has been banned for two years. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

FORMER Adelaide United attacker Ken Ilso has been suspended for two years under the national anti-doping policy after testing positive for cocaine.

Ilso's doping ban, revealed by Football Federation Australia on Friday, is set to end on March 21, 2021.

Ilso, whose one-year Reds deal expired at the end of last season, has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Dane was provisionally suspended in March after FFA found that Ilso had THE "presence of the prohibited substance Benzoylecgonine (metabolite of cocaine)" which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Code and FFA's National Anti-Doping Policy.

The substance was detected when Ilso had a routine anti-doping test after an A-League match on January 27.

Ilso played for the final 45 minutes of a 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners at Hindmarsh Stadium that day.

Ken Ilso has been suspended for two years. Picture SARAH REED

Ilso has been posting photos on Instagram from the Glenelg beach and Port Lincoln, where he went diving with sharks in May, since being handed a provisional ban in March.

He has also posted Instagram photos from Panama, London's Buckingham Palace, Dusseldorf in Germany, Copenhagen and Thailand.

Ilso is the only known Adelaide United player that has been banned for doping.

Two other soccer players - one from a club in Queensland's NPL and the other from NSW - are currently serving sanctions and are listed on Australian Sports Anti Doping Authority's website.

Ilso, 32, has been contacted for comment.