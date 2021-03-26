Menu
Crime

Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

by Vanessa Marsh
26th Mar 2021 9:08 AM
A former Queensland MP and minister has sensationally been charged with the indecent treatment of young girls.

Trevor John Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974 and January 1, 1977.

It is unknown whether the allegations relate to one victim or more.

 

Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.
Perrett was the Member for Barambah for 10 years from 1988 to 1998.

He was the Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry from 1996 to 1998 in the government of Premier Rob Borbidge.

His 10-year run as an MP ended in 1998 when he was defeated by One Nation candidate Dorothy Pratt.

He is due to face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

court crime former qld minister indecent treatment of young girls sexual abuse allegations trevor john perrett

