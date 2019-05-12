Former project manager free from jail after child assault

Dale Murray was released from jail after spending four months for the assault of a child.

A GLADSTONE man has been released from jail after spending four months behind bars for assaulting a child and drug driving, a court was told.

Dale Kevin Trevor Murray, 34 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to several charges including common assault, obstruct police and drive while a drug was present in his system.

The former project manager of a Gladstone excavation and earthmoving company appeared in court via video from jail.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on December 3, 2018 police were called to a residence following reports of a disturbance.

Sen-Constable Selvadurai said a triple zero caller told police Murray had made threats and acted in an aggressive manner towards a young boy at the address.

Constable Selvadurai said when officers arrived Murray made no effort to cooperate with police and was seen to be verbally aggressive towards the occupants inside.

The court was told Murray had spent the past four months behind bars.

Prior to the assault, Murray had been charged for driving with drug in his system when he tested positive to a roadside drug test.

The court was told Murray told police he had taken speed. The drug test returned a positive result to methamphetamine.

After the assault, Murray's bail was revoked, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Murray was 34-years-old and had no children.

Ms Hight said her client was formerly a project manager with a Gladstone company but had since lost the title.

She said upon Murray's release, he would have employment.

Ms Hight said as her client regularly worked in the mines, a conviction recorded could hurt his employment prospects.

"They regularly conduct criminal history checks - he doesn't want a conviction on his history," Ms Hight said.

"He is remorseful for his actions and wants to apologise to the court for the matters taking so long."

For the assault, Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy said he would convict and not further punish Murray, without recording a conviction.

Magistrate Kennedy said Murray would be immediately released from jail.

"...What about the traffic matters?" Magistrate Kennedy said to Murray.

"You have several speeding offences in your history - do you have something wrong with your right foot?"

Murray said he had traded his fast car for a four-wheel-drive.

He was fined $400 for the traffic offence and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.