Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former priest is facing charges of buggery.
A former priest is facing charges of buggery. iStock
Crime

Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is undergoing assessment for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

Court documents revealed he has been charged with committing an act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor, Thomas Trembath, informed Ballina Local Court on Wednesday his client was suffering from dementia and was unable to attend court that day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford requested Mr Kitchingman undergo medical assessment to show the impacts of dementia before the matter can proceed.

A brief was ordered to be delivered by November 28.

Mr Kitchingman is expected to return to court on November 28.

ballina local court buggery northern rivers crime priest sex abuse
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man injured in car rollover

    premium_icon Man injured in car rollover

    News Emergency services are on scene in Agnes Water

    • 3rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
    CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    premium_icon CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    Community Lindsay is cancer free and home with her family.

    REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    News The results are in from the first audit of nine drain buddies.

    Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    premium_icon Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    News The cost for council to bring the National Rugby Championship game to Gladstone has...