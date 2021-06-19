Menu
Brad Murray Evans has pleaded guilty to 21 counts of fraud - dishonestly obtain property from another. Picture: File
Crime

Former political candidate pleads guilty to pool scam

Aisling Brennan
18th Jun 2021 4:55 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2021 12:23 PM
A man who swindled about $100,000 out of unsuspecting customers hoping to purchase new pools has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Brad Murray Evans, 32, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to 21 counts of dishonestly obtaining property from another person.

Police will allege Evans failed to deliver on his promise of a new pool to people from the Gold Coast to Mackay between April, 2020 and February, 2021.

He was arrested in Noosa in March.

The court heard a new charge had been added to the allegations before court after Evans was accused of dishonestly obtaining $10,953 from a Greenbank man in August.

Evans also pleaded guilty to the new charge on Friday.

Brad Murray Evans has pleaded guilty to 21 counts of fraud. Picture: File.
Police prosecutor James Allen said he was aware there were at least two ongoing investigations involving Evans and said further charges could be laid.

He had asked the court for an adjournment to "verify" whether or not extra charges would be laid but Magistrate Rod Madsen said he would be accepting the guilty pleas on Friday.

Mr Madsen adjourned the matters until August 13.

Evans, who has spent 95 days in custody, did not apply for bail on Friday.

