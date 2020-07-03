Former PM revealed as buyer of Sunshine Beach mansion

REAL ESTATE: Kevin Rudd and wife Therese Rein have snapped up this Sunshine Beach mansion.

REAL ESTATE: Kevin Rudd and wife Therese Rein have snapped up this Sunshine Beach mansion.

The new owners of the Sunshine Beach mansion formerly owned by tennis player Pat Rafter are former prime minister Kevin Rudd and wife Therese Rein.

The seven-bedroom home sold for $17 million in May, but the buyers' identity has been unknown until now.

The home was previously owned by David Hales, founder of Noosa-based Betty's Burgers - who acquired it from Mr Rafter in 2018.

Ms Rein, who made the Sunshine Beach purchase, said it was part of a move to repatriate capital to Australia.

WAVES OF SOUTHERN BUYERS TO FLOOD REAL ESTATE MARKET

Former PM Kevin Rudd and his wife Therese Rein in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra in February, 2018. Picture Kym Smith

"While Kevin was in office, we had to invest overseas to avoid conflicts of interest," she told the Australian Financial Review.

"We've now mostly brought those investments back home to Australia."

END OF AN ERA: WEIR FAMILY BLOCK FOR SALE AFTER 90 YEARS

Mr Rudd said he was pleased to have a presence back on the Sunshine Coast, where he grew up.

The oceanfront H-shaped mansion was designed by John Burgess.

The property was initially listed for sale by Tom Offerman in November last year for $20 million.

REAL ESTATE: The seven-bedroom home sold for $17 million.

But Dowling Neyland agent Karen Harman sold the home in May, one day after she secured the listing.

The home, on 1300sq m, features open plan living spaces with ocean views from most rooms.

A private garden-level wing off the house which spills onto the lawn and beach pathway can be used as an additional office, music room or guest suite.

Sunshine Beach has grown in popularity, becoming a sought-after area for high-profile buyers looking for beachside property.

In March a home on the same street was snapped up by Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic for $3.6 million.