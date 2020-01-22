Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Water Sports

Former Olympian denied bail over alleged $210m cocaine plot

22nd Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley has been denied bail for a second time following his alleged involvement in a botched plan to import $210 million worth of cocaine with his brother.

Baggaley's bail application was dismissed in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after proceedings held in a closed court.

Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Baggaley is accused of buying a $100,000 boat his brother and another man allegedly used to collect almost 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

More Stories

Show More
canoeing cocaine nathan baggaley olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment Dozens of new species were discovered on a recent voyage of the reef.

        Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        premium_icon Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        News Despite the odds, Ruby and Bella Gibson are kicking goals

        JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        premium_icon JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        News ALMOST 40 jobs will be created with work to start on an $80 million dredging...

        Community investment questions answered

        premium_icon Community investment questions answered

        Council News Gladstone Regional Council officers will be travelling around the region to help...