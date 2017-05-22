The Observer farewells one of our own

Beryl and Len Sutherland cut the farewell cake during the function their Rotary Club put on for when they left Gladstone.

FORMER Gladstone Observer general manager and well-known Rotarian Len Sutherland will be remembered as someone willing to drop anything to help others.

Mr Sutherland died on Saturday at Bribie Island, where he had moved to from Gladstone.

Fellow Rotarian John Davies said he shared a lot of experiences and good times with Mr Sutherland.

"He always had time for anyone, he was very open," he said.

"He had no mischief, no malice, anything - he was just a very good fella."

Mr Sutherland and his wife Beryl, who Mr Davies said was still a fit and healthy gardener, lived in Gladstone for 35 years.

He worked at The Observer in the 80s before he retiring at 55.

Mr Sutherland was district governor of Rotary Zone 9570 in 1992-93, which covers Gladstone, Mackay, Hervey Bay, Longreach and areas in between.

Mr Davies said his friend, as president of the Gladstone Rotary Club, was instrumental in establishing the Gladstone Rotary Midday Club.

The biggest Rotary honour Mr Sutherland received was the "Service Above Self" award in 2000.

Mr Davies nominated him for the award, which is the highest award a Rotarian can receive.

Mr Sutherland's funeral will be held at Bribie Island on Wednesday.