Former NRL stars visit Gladstone for a session

RUGBY LEAGUE: The presence of three NRL greats could only auger well for a number of current and aspiring coaches.

Those who attended coaching education session at Marley Brown Oval yesterday have come away better equipped ahead of the Gladstone Rugby League season.

Former Brisbane Broncos 2006 premiership pair Casey McGuire and David Stagg and fellow Brisbane Broncos centre Jack Reed passed on their wisdom.

McGuire, who is also the Central Queensland game development officer and a former Gladstone Valleys player, said the clinic was designed to keep youngsters in the game.

"Parents need to support their children but also have a duty of care to lead by example by their behaviour on the sidelines. Too many occasions of poor behaviour towards referees and opposition players is turning young players away from the game and cannot be tolerated any more. Coaches should be outlining their expectations of the players and parents at the beginning of the season,” he said.

The coaches' clinic was more designed on how to keep the messages simple from coach to young player.

"It was basically to make sure that we were on the same page and to teach the kids the right skills,” McGuire said.

"It's also about telling the coaches to retain the numbers of kids for the following year.

"It's not all about winning premierships, but about kids having fun, developing their skills and having a good time.”

The session included skills clinics for the kids and to reinforce coaching skill-sets.

"Instead of focusing on the NRL the coach should be coaching the kids how to be on time, be respectful while also giving them the basic skills to get them to a level where they can enjoy playing the game,” McGuire said.

"Our focus should be on the kids succeeding in life and the privilege of coaching is a great opportunity to mentor them at a young age.”

McGuire said he is excited about the year ahead especially with the affiliation between CQ Capras and the Broncos.

"It's really great for the region and I'll be working a lot closer with the Capras as well this year and just to be giving out to the regional areas like Bundaberg, Biloela, Rockhampton and Central Highlands.