Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Former MP’s indecent treatment charges mentioned

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Queensland minister charged with the indecent treatment of young girls has had his case mentioned in court.

Former MP Trevor John Perrett has been charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 over a two-year period in several towns across the state.

His case was mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this morning but he did not appear.

21 feb 2000 Trevor Perrett former minister in court RE Chris Nicholls case. [NO/BYLINE] picNorrish headshot 35/B/10154
21 feb 2000 Trevor Perrett former minister in court RE Chris Nicholls case. [NO/BYLINE] picNorrish headshot 35/B/10154

His case was adjourned and transferred to the Brisbane Magistrates Court for mention on April 7.

Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16, and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974, and January 1, 1977.

Perrett is the father of sitting LNP MP Tony Perrett who is the member for Gympie.

Originally published as Former MP's indecent treatment charges mentioned

editors picks trevor perrett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where COVID positive man went in Gladstone

        Premium Content Where COVID positive man went in Gladstone

        News The Queensland Government this morning announced a person who has tested positive to COVID was in Gladstone.

        Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

        Premium Content Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

        News Ezekiel Martin and his co-offender bragged on video about the theft.

        Artists come together for ultimate Bruce Hwy art project

        Premium Content Artists come together for ultimate Bruce Hwy art project

        Art & Theatre The project will consist of five large scale artworks along a 30 kilometre stretch...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best dog is a rescue puppy

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best dog is a rescue puppy

        Pets & Animals A rescue puppy has been crowned Gladstone’s best dog for 2021.