Former Miss Universe Australia ambassador for Pop Up Polo

ECONOMIC EVENT: Former Miss Universe Australia and TV presenter Kimberley Busteed is the face of Pop Up Polo, pictured with Ross Pastega and polo pony Betty. Jann Houley

POP UP Polo will make a return next month following the highly successful inaugural event last year.

The Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover Pop Up Polo is expected to attract 3000 guests and sell out as it did last year.

Former Miss Universe Australia and television presenter of Queensland Weekender and Creek to Coast Kimberley Busteed is the 2019 Pop-Up Polo ambassador.

Kimberley labelled polo as "the sport of kings" and said she was more than excited for this year's.

"The sell-out of 2000 people last year goes to show this region is screaming for such a high calibre event like Pop Up Polo," she said.

Events include fashions on the field for men and women, pony vs car race, men's and women's dash along with various hospitality options.

"The great thing about Pop Up Polo is there is polo happening on the field but there is a lot off the field too. I think everyone has seen Pretty Woman with the divot stomping so you can get involved with that," Kimberley said.

Born and bred in Gladstone, Kimberley noted how important regional events are.

"My girlfriends and I always had to travel out of Central Queensland to be able to enjoy such a high calibre event like this," she said.

"It is so exciting we are bringing people outside of Central Queensland and the state to come to this event now.

"This kind of event is what we have needed for a long time.

"Polo is something that is an event itself, to have the social side of things, get all your friends together and to be able to see polo right in front of your eyes and the players get to socialise after the event."

Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen said it was a fantastic event for the region, as it brings "absolute economic events and visitors".

"We are trying to make it (Rockhampton) a city of events and festivals and Pop Up Polo is on that calendar," he said.

"We've got events that go from family events right through to polo, for us it's about diversity."

