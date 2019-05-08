Menu
Former Surfers Paradise Meter Maids general manager Michael Yarwood. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Crime

‘Flabbergasted I have to dumb my words down’

by Luke Mortimer
8th May 2019 8:27 AM
A STRUCK-OFF lawyer and former boss of Gold Coast Meter Maids charged with acting as a lawyer claims he merely used "legalese" while writing to a solicitor.

Michael Yarwood has been accused of acting as a legal practitioner when not entitled.

It is alleged he conducted legal negotiations and attended conferences while not registered.

Yarwood, 47, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday, alongside lawyer Michael Gatenby.

Barrister Deborah Holliday, for the Legal Services Commission, sought clarification on how the case would proceed after previous delays.

Mr Gatenby said charges could go to trial but he needed a report detailing Yarwood's mental capacity.

Magistrate Mark Howden agreed and adjourned to May 27.

Outside court, Yarwood said he denied the allegations against him and would be "strenuously defending" himself.

"It's astounding," he said. "I've got to defend myself (because) if I sound like a lawyer, apparently I am a lawyer.

"Just a bit flabbergasted that I have to dumb my language down and be not solicitor-like."

Yarwood said it was "really disappointing" a lawyer made a complaint because that legal practitioner already knew he was not a solicitor.

"I'm not going to dull my language down. I am educated and I will continue to speak robustly for anybody that I happen to be working for.

"I have not been accused of giving any legal advice to any members of the public."

Yarwood also said he had faced a nine week struggle with mental illness.

"I've been battling depression for a good 16 years of my life and bipolar (disorder) is a wonderful thing when you're running high, but when you're running low it's just horrendous," he said.

Mr Gatenby previously told the court Yarwood was suffering severe mental health issues and could not attend.

