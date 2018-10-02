Former mayor confirmed as new GPC chairman

FORMER Gladstone region mayor Peter Corones is the new chairman of the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Mr Corones was promoted from director to chairman to replace Leo Zussino, whose tenure in the position was from October 2015 to September 30, 2018.

The State Government announced board appointments on Saturday for all of its government-owned businesses.

Peta Jamieson and Grant Cassidy were both reappointed as directors of GPC. Gladstone Airport Corporation chairman Adrienne Ward was the only new appointment for the board, as a director.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the boards of the government-owned businesses were filled with people who brought a range of skills, from financial to budgetary expertise.

"This group of appointments has a diverse mix of experience and new blood who I know will work diligently in the interests of Queenslanders," Ms Trad said.

She said it also honoured the State Government's commitment of 50 per cent of all new board appointees to be women.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the mix of new and existing appointees would continue to provide the strong leadership needed to keep organisations operating efficiently and effectively.

"Through keeping our assets in public hands we have been able to deliver directly for Queenslanders through our work in the areas of energy, water, transport and funds management," he said.