Keynan James Graeme Barrie Lingwoodock-Ward, 24, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Former league star in court for drink-driving

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A former Gladstone rugby league star has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Keynan James Graeme Barrie Lingwoodock-Ward, 24, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Lingwoodock-Ward won a premiership with Valleys in 2018.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Lingwoodock-Ward's matter, which began at 6am on December 12 last year.

"Police were conducting patrols on Hanson Rd, Gladstone, when they observed a red Nissan Navara parked on the side of the road," Mr Boyd said.

"Police approached the vehicle to perform a welfare check on the driver, who was slumped over with his head on the steering wheel."

Police noticed Lingwoodock-Ward's bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and he submitted to a roadside breath test.

He returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.072.

In court, duty lawyer Lauren Townsend said Lingwoodock-Ward was a keen rugby league player before a leg injury forced him to medically retire.

"He was hopeful of going back to work at Yarwun after holding odd jobs, but understands he is going to lose his licence and that will prove difficult," she said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Lingwoodock-Ward $800 and disqualified him from driving for four months.

Gladstone Observer

