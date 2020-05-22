Former Labor man runs for One Nation

59-year-old Curtis Island warehouse officer Kevin Jorgensen is the One Nation candidate for the seat of Gladstone in the 2020 Queensland election.

A UNION member and former Labor voter will contest the seat of Gladstone for One Nation with a platform calling for new coal-fired power stations and less reliance on global trade.

It will be the first political campaign for 59-year-old Curtis Island warehouse officer Kevin Jorgensen, and although he concedes sitting MP Glenn Butcher will be hard to beat, he's hopeful of making it a contest.

"I'd like to hope I can. I don't have anything against Glenn, it's the Labor Party that I don't like anymore, can't support anymore," he said.

Gladstone is considered one of the safest seats in the state for Labor.

Mr Butcher won more than 64 per cent of first preferences in 2017, with One Nation a distant second (20.42 per cent), the LNP third (11.57 per cent) and Greens fourth (3.71 per cent).

Mr Jorgensen believes the push towards globalisation has damaged local manufacturing and reduced opportunities for workers and apprentices.

He said voters in the Gladstone electorate should consider One Nation if they're unhappy with the actions of the major parties.

"If they're dissatisfied with some of the decisions of this government - and even previous Liberal governments because the Liberal Party and the Labor Party have both been pushing us down toward this globalisation path, which is why our manufacturing is so reduced in this country - give One Nation a go," he said.

He also wants to see more coal-fired power stations built in Queensland to deliver base load power.

"I think we've got to build high-energy, low-emission coal-fired power stations - they're not the old dinosaurs that we had years ago," he said.

"We've got everything here in Gladstone to build another one, and I don't see why we couldn't have another one here."

The LNP and the Greens are yet to announce candidates in the seat ahead of the 2020 election.

It's understood NQ First is in discussions with a potential candidate to run in Gladstone, the southernmost seat of their target zone.