Former Labor candidate jailed for child sex offences

A FORMER Labor candidate has been jailed for 14 years over a series of horror offences, including maintaining sexual relationships with children, assaults and possessing child exploitation material.

Tame "TJ" James Matthew Norton was preselected for Labor in Beaudesert in 2011, but resigned after just two weeks when The Courier-Mail questioned him about his past as a stalker. Four years later, he ran for Logan mayor, but again withdrew, citing his wife's poor health.

Norton has been jailed along with his former wife Sally Hilton, who was sentenced to nine years behind bars for six counts of rape and three counts of indecent treatment of a child. Hilton, who is appealing her sentence, will be eligible for parole in July 2024.

TJ Norton as a Logan mayoral candidate in 2015

Norton, a long-term former ALP member who once headed his local neighbourhood watch, was recently jailed for more than 30 offences, including three counts of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, two counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company, possessing child exploitation material and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The Courier-Mail revealed in 2011 that Norton had stalked an ex-girlfriend and failed to disclose that criminal history to the ALP. Norton was charged with two counts of unlawful stalking ­relating to two victims.

"There was said to have been some hundreds of telephone calls made to two complainants," a judgment said.

"(One) complainant in her statement describes them as alternating between demands to resume the relationship and threats to rape and kill her."

The hearing found two psychiatrists had diagnosed Norton with Asperger's syndrome, but that he was high functioning and that it was possible he suffered from "emotional regression under pressure". But one doctor suggested Norton was "faking bad".

Norton was found to be of sound mind to face the stalking charges.

He was convicted on both counts in 2006 and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended after four months.

Originally published as Former Labor candidate jailed for child sex offences