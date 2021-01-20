Former Gladstone teacher shares secret to long career

Michele Adamson harnessed 17 years of hands-on teaching experience to release her first self-published book “10 Steps to Thrive in Teaching.”

Michele Adamson harnessed 17 years of hands-on teaching experience to release her first self-published book “10 Steps to Thrive in Teaching.”

As the summer school holidays conclude, parent and student nerves can begin to jangle at the prospect of returning to the classroom. But what about the teachers?

Statistics show 30 per cent of teachers leave the profession within the first five years due to burn-out or fatigue.

Upon learning that horrendous statistic, Gladstone product and Sunshine Coast school teacher Michele Adamson decided more ground-level support was needed.

She harnessed 17 years of experience and self-learning in the classroom, along with consultation with colleagues, and released her first self-published title “10 Steps to Thrive in Teaching” last week.

The book is described as a “must have” reference guide to provide new and challenged teachers with simple and practical ways to develop their skills while easing the pressure that

often comes with the job.

From teaching strategies to managing behaviour, organising paperwork and successfully working with others, Ms Adamson offered her advice to support educators through their first years.

“Reading the statistics of graduate teachers leaving in the first few years due to anxiety and burn-out, I felt a strong desire to help keep these great teachers we were losing to stay in such an important and ultimately rewarding profession,” she said.

“I wondered if they had known simple and practical ways to ease the pressure, would they have stayed?

“I consulted with other teachers with varying experience levels reflecting on the numerous hurdles we encounter daily, and I’ve compiled the most difficult aspects and addressed them in a simple easy guide.”

Ms Adamson acknowledged the amount of teacher handbooks available and said her real experience was crucial.

“Teaching is an incredibly rewarding job,” she said.

“It took me a few career changes to discover it’s mine, but it is simply the most satisfying role. Teaching requires passion to see through the trials and tribulations each year but to feel valued and to truly make a difference in other’s lives is so worthy.

“Job satisfaction can add to stress, fatigue and frustration, but 10 Steps to Thrive in Teaching will support and help navigate you through these formative years.”

10 Steps to Thrive in teaching is available to order via the adamsense websiteHERE.