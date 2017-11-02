News

Former Gladstone man walks free after using clients' $1.59m

A FORMER Gladstone financial planner who used $1.59 million of his clients' money to help his business after the global financial crisis has avoided prison. 

Lewis Fellowes, 43, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court yesterday to three dishonesty offences against both Queensland and Western Australian clients between 2008 and 2010.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the court heard Fellowes transferred his clients' money into his own accounts without their knowledge or permission in order to project a positive position, financially, and avoid margin calls.

Fellowes' clients did not suffer any financial loss as he paid the money back with interest, before an investigation into him was launched by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in 2014.

Defence barrister Saul Holt QC said Fellowes always intended to pay the money back and was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

Mr Holt said since being permanently banned by ASIC from providing financial services in 2015, the "extremely high-flying" stockbroker was left doing commission-only sales and Uber driving in order to make a living.

The court heard Fellowes had previously acted as a media commentator, had served as the director and board member of the Australian Stockbroker Association for many years and had previously been a man of good character.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC said Fellowes' actions were a "gross breach of trust".

"This type of crime is difficult to detect and expensive to investigate and prosecute," Judge Moynihan said.

Judge Moynihan said Fellowes' clients would have suffered concern and anxiety from the irregular transactions on their accounts, which he also lied to them about.

Fellowes was sentenced to three years' jail but was immediately released on a $30,000 recognisance and a five-year good behaviour bond.

- AAP

