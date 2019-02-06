Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

ONCE A LOCAL: Former Gladstone resident Chris Irons says he does not get to come back much and notices changes in the city each time he visits.

FORMER Gladstone resident Chris Irons looks forward to visiting home for the first time as Queensland's body corporate and community management commissioner.

Mr Irons will deliver a free community seminar on body corporate issues and will be joined by a body corporate lawyer, insurance broker and compliance specialist.

As a child he studied at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and Chanel College before attending university in Rockhampton.

"I don't get back to Gladstone a lot these days,” Mr Irons said.

"But I'm always interested to get back and see how things are ... I know things go up and down there.

"There's been a lot of development of apartments over the past ten years in Gladstone so I imagine there are quite a few people in Gladstone and the surrounding areas who've got some body corporate queries.”

In his role as commissioner Mr Irons manages an office which provides "information, education and dispute resolution” for the whole state.

"A lot of our work is around resolving social issues in relation to things like pets, parking, towing, nuisance, noise, things like that,” he said

"Understanding body corporate stuff is actually quite difficult ... We can simplify things.”

Mr Irons said the upcoming seminar will address how to "take the heat out of disputes”, and one way to do this was by communicating clearly and knowing your rights and responsibilities beforehand.

"It's better that you find out those things first and then approach the other party on that basis,” he said.

"Communication is always the big issue, approaching people, having a discussion, finding common ground, negotiation an outcome - that's always the best way to resolve.”

The seminar will run on February 13 at 8am for an 8:30am start at the Yaralla Sports Club and registrations are essential.

Email events@stansurestrata.com.au