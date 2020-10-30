Former Gladstone Crossfit legend fittest woman on earth

Tia-Clair Toomey clinched her fourth consecutive Crossfit Games title in October 2020 to be crowned the undisputed fittest woman on earth.

Tia-Clair Toomey clinched her fourth consecutive Crossfit Games title in October 2020 to be crowned the undisputed fittest woman on earth.

FORMER Gladstone resident and business owner Tia-Clare Toomey has clinched her fourth consecutive Crossfit Games title cementing her mantle as the fittest woman on the planet by decimating her competition in California.

The 27-year-old Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist smashed the competition in nine events to earn the title of the fittest woman in the world.

So dominant were Toomey’s performances, she equalled the record of men’s Crossfit Legend Rich Froning as the only woman to claim four titles, scoring 1025 points in competition, with her nearest competitor, Iceland’s Katrin Davidsdottir scoring just 665 points.

Reebok Crossfit Games 2020 champions Tia-Clare Toomey and Mat Fraser celebrate their record breaking victories. Picture: Crossfit Games Facebook

Her training partner and close friend Mat Fraser set a new benchmark for male Crossfit athletes, claiming his fifth consecutive title to be crowned the undisputed fittest man on earth.

The 2020 Reebok Crossfit Games were held at the Ranch in Aromas, California from October 23 to 25.

Following her win, Toomey took to Instagram to thank her competitors and everyone involved in helping her secure her record-breaking 2020 Reebok Crossfit Games title.

“Just like that the season has finished for the year & I’M SO GRATEFUL THAT WE GOT THE OPPORTUNITY TO FINISH IT,” Toomey posted.

“The world got flipped upside down, Crossfit exploded and there was a few months where I didn’t know if we were ever going to be able to recover from all the heartache.

“However, after so much hard work from so many good people the Crossfit Games actually happened and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“All our hard work and everything we all went through this year wasn’t for nothing.

“SO, here is the biggest THANK-YOU from the bottom of my heart to EVERYONE that was involved.

Former Crossfit Gladstone owner Tia-Clare Toomey proudly wears the leaders white shirt during the Reebok 2020 Crossfit Games. Picture: Crossfit Games Facebook

“This games was so different to the past years but it was so incredible and will go down as one of my favourites for so many reasons.

“But it wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for everyone that volunteered their time into turning the impossible into the possible.

“Thank-you once again, you all know who you are.”

Toomey and her husband Shane Orr sold Crossfit Gladstone in 2018 and moved to the US to concentrate on her training and competition.

Adam and Kristine Gibson, who purchased the gym said they were very proud of what Toomey has achieved and she is a shining example of how putting in the hard work can bring great rewards.

“Tia is very good at what she does and has worked very hard to be crowned Crossfit Games champion for the fourth year in a row and the fittest woman in the world,” Mrs Gibson said.

Related stories:

CrossFit champ busts a move in viral video

It’s official – Superwoman is a Queenslander

PICS: Tia-Clair lifts her weight to triple treat of titles