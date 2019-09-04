Former Gladstone business owner jailed for trafficking meth

A GLADSTONE drug trafficker made at least 117 supplies to 36 customers in three months.

Trevor Thomas Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Monday to one count of trafficking drugs and other charges. Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said Anderson continued trafficking despite police executing a warrant on his home two days after he faced the District Court for breaching a suspended sentence.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Anderson was smoking methamphetamines three times a day during the trafficking period.

Anderson was trafficking meth in Gladstone between September 8 and December 9, 2017, and sold an estimated 129g of meth.

Police launched Operation Papa Bowler and executed a search warrant on Anderson's home on October 31 where they installed listening devices throughout the house. Police also placed a tracking device on his car.

Anderson sourced his meth from suppliers in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

Police tried to intercept Anderson driving about 1pm on December 5, 2017, but after they activated lights and sirens, Anderson turned and drove on to terrain police were not willing to follow.

Anderson was tracked which showed he stopped for six seconds near bushland, parked, threw 27.613g of meth into bushland and drove off.

When he went back later he couldn't find his stash and was recorded saying that he would get a rake to comb the grass. Police had already picked up the drugs.

The court heard Anderson had that trouble from time to time - forgetting or losing his drugs. Police found drugs stashed in walls, water blasters and throughout bushland around Gladstone.

Police searched Anderson's home a second time on December 8 after arresting him walking with known drug associates on Bridge St at Toolooa.

During this search, police located 1.51g meth in two clipseal bags hidden in a black case in Anderson's garage, 15 diazapam tablets, three glass pipes, two explosive sticks in a drawer, six other restricted drugs hidden in the roof, four CCTV cameras and a television that had been mounted on the wall in the garage.

Mr Moon said the two explosive sticks found in a drawer were from a toy rocket purchased years ago.

Mr Phillips said this explanation was not accepted by the Crown.

Mr Moon said his client was "genuinely wanting to change his ways” and didn't want his youngest two children growing up with their father in and out of prison.

He said Anderson would return to Gladstone when released on parole but wanted to relocate as soon as he could to get away from the drug scene.

Justice Crow said Anderson's drug and criminal history dated back to the 1980s, taking a break for about 10 years after he moved from Brisbane to Gladstone and ran his own trucking business for nine years.

He said Anderson's personal background showed that a long-term relationship ending and his business failure led to his downward spiral including his repeat promise to the courts that he wanted to give up drugs for the sake of his four children.

"Everything about your history suggests that we will be seeing you again,” Justice Crow said.

He sentenced Anderson to seven years in prison. He declared 633 days in pre-sentence custody and Anderson will be eligible for parole on March 7 next year. Anderson was also disqualified from driving for two years.