Former Gladstone Brothers junior is in the Origin mix

MAGIC WEEKEND: Nobby boy Angus Hopkins and his sister Georgia were invited to Melbourne Storm's training session ahead of Magic Round by forward Christian Welch.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Brothers player Christian Welch has been named in an extended squad for the Queensland Maroons State of Origin side.

With Joe Ofahengaue and Jai Arrow both unavailable due to injury, Maroons coach Kevin Walters has confirmed two changes to the team that beat NSW 18-14 in the opening match at Suncorp Stadium.

Jamie Anderson, Peter Gallen and Christian Welch for the Capras v Tigers match at Marley Brown Oval in 2016. Paul Braven GLA020416CAPRAS

Tim Glasby and Jarrod Wallace come into the 17 for the historic Origin II clash at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday and their additions bring ready-made Origin experience to the interchange bench.

Corey Norman joins Welch in a squad that will take part in Camp Maroon in Perth this week.

Welch was born in Sydney before he moved to Brisbane and his family then moved to Gladstone, where he played for Brothers' under-12 and under-10 teams.

Christian Welch training with Melbourne Storm at Gosch's Paddock. Jason Edwards

The 24-year-old has played 73 games for the Storm and was a member of the grand final side that lost to Cronulla Sharks in 2016.

There was more heartbreak for Welch a year later after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury against St George Illawarra Dragons in what was Melbourne Storm's premiership year.

Walters told QRL.com that there was much improvement left in his team.

"With the team we have selected we know there is improvement," he said.

"After reviewing the game (at Suncorp) I would probably give it a five, or maybe if I am being kind a six, out of 10 and the players are aware of this.

"We have come over early to get ourselves mentally and physically prepared for the game of our lives."

Newcastle Knights winger Edrick Lee was ruled out of the Maroons squad because of a leg strain.

His replacement will be named today.

TEAM QLD



1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Corey Oates, 3 Michael Morgan, 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Daly Cherry- Evans (c), 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Ben Hunt, 10 Josh Papalii, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Moses Mbye, 15 Jarrod Wallace, 16 Tim Glasby, 17 David Fifita, 18 Christian Welch, 20 Corey Norman

