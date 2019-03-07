Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Politics

Julie Bishop’s side steps speculation on future role

by Lydia Pedrana
7th Mar 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event for the Body Shop, the former Foreign Minister Bishop acknowledged that many were speculating about her taking on an international ambassadorial role.

She then stated she was "already an ambassador" for both Ocean Respect Racing, which advocates women excelling in sport, and Witchery's White Shirt campaign, which helps raise funds for research into ovarian cancer detection tests.

Bishop also revealed she had "always secretly wanted to become foreign minister," but she never made it known because "in politics, it's frowned upon to wear your ambition on your sleeve".

The Liberal MP also urged VIP guests to vote more women into politics.

To achieve more gender equality, she said it's not about fulfilling quotas or targets but "changing attitudes".

Ms Bishop was honest when she reflected on her time as Australian Foreign Minister.

"It was the most challenging five years of my life but I wouldn't change any of it," she said.

"It was an absolute honour to represent Australia on the world stage."

editors picks foreign minister julie bishop new role politics

Top Stories

    Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    premium_icon Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    News Dr Dauway incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    premium_icon BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    News The money will deliver a new sewage pump station among other things.

    Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    premium_icon Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    News The pair wondered off track and got lost in bushland

    • 7th Mar 2019 1:46 PM
    Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    premium_icon Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    News The program is aimed to reduce fuel that can start vegetation fires