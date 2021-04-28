Former foes ditch carbon tax tensions to fight light rail

Ex Rio Tinto boss David Peever (right) and former treasurer Wayne Swan are now on the same side, rallying against possible light rail and associated development plans for the beachfront. Picture: Patrick Woods

Squaring off a decade ago over the Gillard government's ill-fated carbon tax, former Rio Tinto managing director David Peever and ex-Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan now find themselves on the same side.

The pair have thrown their weight behind the growing cause rallying against a proposed light rail system along the beach front at Alexandra Headland.

Mr Peever, now a Cotton Tree resident and Mr Swan, a former Nambour High school student who is a regular at Cotton Tree and passionate Coast surfer, spoke out against what they said was a consistent lack of consultation and failure to respect the community's wishes.

The pair united at Alexandra Headland on Tuesday, ahead of the start of Sunshine Coast Council's community stakeholder engagement on options for mass transit.

That process was set to start on Wednesday and run until June 22, with three key elements of the engagement being mass transit options, land use and urban form and placemaking opportunities.

The engagement would inform the final options analysis before it was considered by council, which could then progress it to the state government.

Mr Swan said going back to the Don't Rock the Maroochy campaign several years ago he feared lessons had not been learnt and consultation would not be genuine.

Mr Swan and Mr Peever said they both feared a replica of Surfers Paradise could be created with light rail to act as a facilitator for overdevelopment.

Council has repeatedly stated it would not be considering planning scheme amendments associated with mass transit until the business case work was finished in early-2022 and the solution had been determined, with investment from other tiers of government also confirmed.

Council has stated it had already undertaken extensive community consultation in 2014 on the project.

The extra consultation about to unfold was ordered in August last year.

Local councillor Joe Natoli at a recent capacity-crowd The Beach Matters event.

Mr Peever said his motivation was the protection of the beachfront and to ensure there were checks and balances in place on any decision making.

He said he was concerned that the proposition that seemed to be getting the most attention from council was that seemed to be the most "detrimental" to the beachfront, but both were quick to make clear they were not opposed to a mass transit system, it just had to be the most beneficial to as many people as possible.

"We don't want this to be Surfers Paradise," Mr Swan said.

"There's going to be a hell of a battle over this."

Mr Peever said it was "completely incorrect" to suggest The Beach Matters was anti-everything and said the group had been offering up other solutions from early in the campaign.

"Anyone with an ounce of concern for the Coast knows we need decent public transport, but not at the expense of access to the beach," Mr Swan added.

Mr Peever said it appeared there was a development agenda in place.

"It seems to me that development is a higher priority than preservation of our beautiful beaches," he said.

Both said the issue with strongly pro-development councils was that often future terms swung too far the other way with anti-development stances hindering regions where a more balanced approach from the outset often delivered the best outcomes.

"It's short term development over longer-term quality," Mr Swan said.

He encouraged council to take a leaf out of Noosa Council's book in the way it approached development and density, especially on the coastal strip.

Both men agreed a heavy rail upgrade was critical to the region's transport future to enable access to the Coast, with mass transit and other services to tag onto the "nodes that hang off" the heavy rail line.

Mr Peever said the beach was an issue that easily united people and there was a broad level of expertise within The Beach Matters group, which showed the passion for the beach and the local culture.

They said they were only just getting started with their efforts, as community consultation officially kicked off.