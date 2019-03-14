Ex-top cop calls for action after ‘lethal summer’

A FORMER Federal Police Commissioner has called for action on fatal music festivals in the wake of a Queensland man's death.

The 22-year-old's shock death contributed to NSW suffering "the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record" ex Australian Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer said.

Mr Tam's death was one of five at NSW music festivals from September to January sparking calls for pill testing.

Josh Tam (RIGHT)

"Against any criteria we simply lost way too many kids this past summer, and many others went perilously close," Mr Palmer said.

"Surely you can no longer ignore the experts who tell us that a pill testing trial is simply common sense."

He and Ted Noffs Foundation CEO, Matt Noffs warned the NSW Government they faced another "summer of tragedy" if they didn't act.

Both are calling on the Government to commit to a Drug Summit to investigate and trial pill testing.

"New South Wales has just suffered the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record and it's happened on this government's watch," Mr Palmer said.

"A Drug Summit will allow the Government and other leaders to hear the science first hand. They can make up their minds then. But by prematurely saying no to pill testing, they're closing their mind to the evidence."

Former AFP commissioner Mick Palmer and Matt Noffs, CEO of Ted Noffs Foundation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has opposed pill testing stating it would give false confidence to drug users.

The NSW coroner will hold an inquest into the spate of music festival deaths in July.