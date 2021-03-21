Former drug trafficker breaches suspended sentence

A former drug trafficker who was given a suspended jail term in 2016, breached his suspended sentence four times in the final year of the operational period by being caught with drugs and a weapon.

Brandon James Gilchrist, 26, had two months left on his five-year operational period when he was dealt with in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton on March 17 for the breaches.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Gilchrist was in the process of an induction ahead of a 10-week shutdown job.

He said the three times Gilchrist was found with drugs, they were small amounts of marijuana.

“This was a set back,” Mr Moon said.



Justice Graeme Crow said the problem was the breaches were repetitive set backs.

Mr Moon said Gilchrist, who had recieved a two-year probation order the last time he was in court in April for drugs and possessing a knuckleduster, had engaged with rehabilitation organisation Lives Lived Well.

Justice Crow said Gilchrist was sentenced on May 18, 2016, by Justice Duncan McMeekin for trafficking dangerous drugs over a 20-day period at Gladstone.

He said the trafficking period, November 20, 2014, to December 22, 2014, led to a 3.5 year prison term, suspended after serving six months and operational for five years.

“It seems for the first four years, you have abided by that, which is to your credit,” Justice Crow said.

Gilchrist breached the Supreme Court sentence four times in 2020 – April 8, April 23, August 19 and November 14.

He was first busted with drug utensils, then the weapon, followed by more drugs and utensils.

Justice Crow said there were three reasons why Gilchrist would walk out of the court through the front doors on March 17 – he managed to not reoffend for the first four years; they were small amounts of marijuana, and he had employment lined up.

He ordered Gilchrist to the full remaining three years’ prison with immediate parole.