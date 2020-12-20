Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

by Staff reporter
20th Dec 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.

Former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader Doug Anthony has died at the age of 90.

Mr Anthony was leader of the Country Party/National Party for 12 years and deputy prime minister for nearly 10, influencing coalition policies for much of the 1970s and 1980s.

In a statement, Mr Anthony's family said he died peacefully in the Heritage Lodge aged-care home in Murwillumbah, northeast NSW.

"Although Doug was privileged to serve the people of Australia in high office, he always considered his family to be his greatest legacy and contribution to the world," the family statement said.

"He was very much a man of the Tweed region, and it is fitting that he should depart this life from within the community that he loved so much.

"His family is tremendously proud of his legacy. While always very humble, he made a lasting contribution to the nation, and particularly to people in country Australia."

He is survived by his wife Margot, his three children and nine grandchildren.

Originally published as Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

More Stories

doug anthony editors picks politics tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        News ‘Her existence is really quite amazing.’ But she won’t be around for much longer.

        Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        Premium Content Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        News Emily Dawn Broome has faced court in Gladstone.

        30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        News Punters braved hot conditions and headed to Ferguson Park for the 2020 Gladstone...

        Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        Premium Content Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        News GRC has made the call to switch methods to keep locals informed.