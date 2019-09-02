Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOGNITION: Former Gladstone deputy mayor Dave Burns at the unveiling of Dave Burns Dr at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
RECOGNITION: Former Gladstone deputy mayor Dave Burns at the unveiling of Dave Burns Dr at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. GLA300819SIGNS
News

Former deputy mayor recognised with street sign honour

MATT HARRIS
by
2nd Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER deputy mayor and community champion Dave Burns was recognised for decades of achievements at a street sign unveiling ceremony held last Friday.

Mr Burns and more than 30 members of the Pengelly family were on hand at Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the ceremony.

Both will have streets - Dave Burns Dr and Pengelly St - named after them in the soon-to-be constructed Philip St health precinct.

Mr Burns served as an alderman, councillor and deputy mayor at Gladstone City Council from 1975 to 2004.

He is a well-known advocate for sporting groups throughout Gladstone and a driving force behind many of the sporting facilities we enjoy today.

He was also a tough-as-nails hooker for Wallabys during his rugby league days, with many an Old Boy from rival clubs having been on the receiving end of his tackles.

Mr Burns now lives in Bargara with second wife Heather, but was happy to be back in Gladstone for the street-naming honour.

 

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett with Heather and Dave Burns at the unveiling of Dave Burns Dr for the Philip St health precinct.
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett with Heather and Dave Burns at the unveiling of Dave Burns Dr for the Philip St health precinct. GLA300819SIGNS

"Gladstone was in bad shape when I came here," Mr Burns said.

"When I came here my wage was about $45 for a six-day week in 1965/66. I was working on construction of QAL - there was nothing on QAL in those days, it was just earthworks.

"I enjoyed it and the opportunities came and I just liked helping out.

"I got involved in that much it wasn't funny - I can't remember half the things I was involved in.

"I appreciate what (the council) has done but I didn't expect it."

More Stories

gladstone regional council philip street community precinct street sign tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    News Gladstone residents were kept entertained with several activities over the weekend.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    Politics Glenn Butcher said all the spendings were necessary for his job.

    Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    premium_icon Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    Surfing Luca's hard work and dedication has led her to success at nationals

    QCG shutdown works begin

    premium_icon QCG shutdown works begin

    News Shell say they do not anticipate residents will see black smoke.