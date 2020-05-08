Menu
Land Council boss' son on domestic violence, drug charges

by Jason Walls
8th May 2020 3:21 PM
THE son of a former NT Deputy Chief Minister has narrowly missed out on bail after facing court on drug and domestic violence charges.

Richard Maurice Scrymgour applied for bail in the Darwin Local Court on Thursday after being charged with aggravated assault, deprivation of liberty and drug possession and supply.

He is the son of former Territory Labor MLA and current Northern Land Council chief executive Marion Scrymgour, who was present in court.

His lawyer, Thomas Cleelland indicated Scrymgour would contest all the charges except for a single count of possessing a small amount of methamphetamine.

Initially, judge John Neill granted Scrymgour bail on the condition he go straight into residential rehabilitation and would automatically be locked up again if he failed the program.

But prosecutors successfully applied for that decision to be reviewed in the Supreme Court.

Ms Scrymgour indicated her son could come and live with her after the end of his three-month stint in rehab and Mr Neill said he was satisfied that would be an appropriate arrangement.

"Ms Scrymgour is a well known public figure and I have not doubts it's entirely suitable," he said.

Originally published as Former Deputy Chief Minister's son on DV, drug charges

