Former Curtis Island workers' ferry about to make history

MOVING SOUTH: The MV Capricornian Sunrise, which once took workers from Gladstone to Curtis Island, is one of two vessels that will soon offer the first Manly to Barangaroo ferry service.

A VESSEL that once ferried hundreds of workers in hi-vis to Curtis Island is about to make history in New South Wales.

SeaLink Travel Group's MV Capricornian Sunrise is one of two jet ferries which will form part of the first direct ferry service from Manly to Barangaroo.

The New South Wales Government granted SeaLink permission to start the service from August.

"SeaLink will be utilising two of our fast passenger vessels including the 400-passenger jet ferry MV Capricornian Sunrise which has been redeployed from our Gladstone operation,” SeaLink managing director Jeff Ellison said.

MV Capricornian Sunrise was the third vessel built to service the Curtis Island workforce in 2012 as construction ramped up on the three LNG plants.

Now it will provide the first direct service for commuters from Manly to Barangaro, cutting travel time between the two cities.

Mr Ellison said the Barangaroo Fast Ferry would enhance Sydney's "blue highway”, the Sydney Harbour.