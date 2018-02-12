Menu
Former coal terminal's new life

NEW LEASE ON LIFE: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan at Barney Point Terminal.
NEW LEASE ON LIFE: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan at Barney Point Terminal.
Chris Lees
by

AFTER no shipments for nearly two years, exports will restart from Gladstone Ports Corporation's Barney Point Terminal next week.

Calcite, which was being shipped through Auckland Point, will now go through, what was Barney Point Coal Terminal.

Chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said this would be the first non-coal product to go through the terminal since coal export operations stopped in May 2016.

"Our team has done a wonderful job remediating the site and performing maintenance works on the terminal infrastructure,” he said.

"We are excited to be launching a new chapter for Barney Point and look forward to exploring further trade opportunities for the terminal in the future.”

Barney Point was labelled a "problem coal terminal” by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in 2010 when it approved GPC's plans to move part of the exports operations to Wiggins Island.

The terminal was established in the early 1960s as a joint venture with Mitsui to export coal from the Moura coal mine.

Topics: barney point terminal calcite exports gladstone port

