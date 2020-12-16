Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former child safety worker says she lost her livelihood due to her drug offending.
A former child safety worker says she lost her livelihood due to her drug offending.
Crime

Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER child safety worker said she had lost her livelihood following a spiral into drug use.

Kym Leanne McDonald’s trouble began on March 12, 2019 when she was caught driving while SPER suspended on the Dawson Highway at Calliope.

A couple of months later on May 11 she declared 0.5g of marijuana which she said she had purchased a day before for $25.

McDonald then failed to appear in court on July 15, 2019 and January 13, 2020.

She was in trouble again on March 7 when she was pulled over on George St, Rockhampton where she tested positive for meth.

On July 24 during a search warrant at a Loganholme address where McDonald lived at the time police uncovered 1.9g of meth, digital scales, a pipe, bong, cut down straws and a cone piece.

McDonald said she paid $1000 for the “crack” which should have 15 points in it, however she hadn’t used any.

McDonald pleaded guilty to 10 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 9 including drug driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence Lawyer Jun Pepito said the 33-year-old’s offending was following a break up which led her life to spiral.

He said she lost her job with the Department of Child Safety because of it.

“She has learned a big lesson, she lost her livelihood,” Mr Pepito said.

McDonald was ordered to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for two months.

She was spared a conviction on the criminal offences however convictions were recorded on the traffic offences.

Read more court:

DRUGGIE WARNED: ‘Re-offend and you’ll rot in jail’

Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

Man blames getting dumped for drug offending

gladstonecourt gladstone drug driving gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santos plans to flare for longer and more often

        Premium Content Santos plans to flare for longer and more often

        Environment If approved Santos GLNG could expose Gladstone to visible smoke flares for longer periods of time without repercussion.

        Security guard found with weapon ‘should have known better’

        Premium Content Security guard found with weapon ‘should have known better’

        Crime William James Lennon said what police found was for work.

        Mater Hospital renamed as Queensland Health takes over

        Premium Content Mater Hospital renamed as Queensland Health takes over

        Health The $42 million emergency department will undergo more work from early 2021.

        Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        Premium Content Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        News When the premises was approved in 2019, council placed a special condition on the...