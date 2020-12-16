Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

A former child safety worker says she lost her livelihood due to her drug offending.

Kym Leanne McDonald’s trouble began on March 12, 2019 when she was caught driving while SPER suspended on the Dawson Highway at Calliope.

A couple of months later on May 11 she declared 0.5g of marijuana which she said she had purchased a day before for $25.

McDonald then failed to appear in court on July 15, 2019 and January 13, 2020.

She was in trouble again on March 7 when she was pulled over on George St, Rockhampton where she tested positive for meth.

On July 24 during a search warrant at a Loganholme address where McDonald lived at the time police uncovered 1.9g of meth, digital scales, a pipe, bong, cut down straws and a cone piece.

McDonald said she paid $1000 for the “crack” which should have 15 points in it, however she hadn’t used any.

McDonald pleaded guilty to 10 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 9 including drug driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence Lawyer Jun Pepito said the 33-year-old’s offending was following a break up which led her life to spiral.

He said she lost her job with the Department of Child Safety because of it.

“She has learned a big lesson, she lost her livelihood,” Mr Pepito said.

McDonald was ordered to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for two months.

She was spared a conviction on the criminal offences however convictions were recorded on the traffic offences.

