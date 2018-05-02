Former Gladstone candidate breaks post-election silence

SPEAKING OUT: One Nation's Gladstone candidate Amy Lohse at a polling booth during last year's state election.

SPEAKING OUT: One Nation's Gladstone candidate Amy Lohse at a polling booth during last year's state election. Tegan Annett

FORMER One Nation candidate for Gladstone Amy Lohse has broken her relative post-election silence by speaking out against what she sees as ineffective opposition to the State Government's land-clearing laws.

In an emotional post on social media, Ms Lohse said it upset her greatly to see "false hope and faith" on display yesterday at an Agforce rally outside Parliament House.

She said people at the rally seemed to think "that if we rally and wave signs and march that we will win".

And Ms Lohse appeared to lay blame for the laws squarely at the feet of Queensland voters who failed to back alternative parties.

"Everyone knew going into the election that if Labor got re-elected we were going to see... tougher vegetation management laws," she said.

"It was no secret."

Ms Lohse said she wasn't in Brisbane fighting the laws "because the ship sailed long ago".

"I cannot erase the devastation and betrayal I felt when Queenslanders didn't stand by the right political parties to pull Labor down," she said.

OPPOSITION: AgForce president Grant Maudsley (centre) at an early rally against the proposed laws. Contributed

Ms Lohse said her family had been in a "long-standing battle" with the ALP for decades over land issues and said even LNP voters who opposed the laws should "take a long hard look" at themselves for failing to keep Labor out of office.

Ms Lohse's mother Sharon also stood for One Nation in the neighbouring seat of Callide.

An Agforce spokesman said politicians from the LNP, Katter's Australian Party and One Nation had all attended and provided support for the rally, including One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson, former Senator Malcolm Roberts and former state leader Steve Dickson.

Read the full post below: