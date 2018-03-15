Former Calliope councillor weighs in on amalgamation

HE WAS strongly against amalgamation at the time but former Calliope Shire and Gladstone Region councillor Clyde Cameron can see the benefit of it 10 years later.

Passionate about Calliope's interests prior to the merger with Gladstone City and Miriam Vale Shire, Mr Cameron believed Calliope Shire could have forged ahead on its own without being forced to amalgamate.

"We were very happy with the way Calliope Shire was running. From a financial perspective we believed we were a lot stronger than Gladstone was at the time,” he said.

"We believed the team that we had there had a lot of exposure to industry - Gladstone was essentially the dormitory with QAL and the Powerhouse but Calliope Shire was the rest with the potential to have a lot more industry come in that area.

"We thought as councillors and with the staff and bureaucratic support we had we were in a better position to make that go better.”

Amalgamation came into effect on March 15, 2008, and 10 years on, Mr Cameron acknowledged it had had its positives.

"I don't deny the benefits of it,” he said.

"If you look at it from a purely financial and administrative perspective, it made a lot of sense in terms of putting together an area that was potentially going to be an industrial base for the state as it now is under one administration.

"In the cold hard facts of finance, administration and the running of a region like this, I admit it makes sense to have it run by the one administration but councils are far more than that.”

Mr Cameron was a Calliope Shire councillor from 1998-2008 and a Gladstone Region councillor from 2008-2012.

Gladstone Regional Council acknowledged its recipients of Local Government service awards - Cr Maxine Brushe, Cr Graham McDonald, Cr Craig Butler, Cr Clyde Cameron, Cr Lyn Paton, Cr Gail Sellers and Cr Matt Burnett. Photo taken in 2012.

These days he's a handy musician who plays regular gigs around Gladstone but he wasn't a fan of then Queensland premier Peter Beattie's tune regarding the amalgamation process.

"At the time Beattie put forward a plan that councils in our situation should come together and work out how they could better use their resources,” he said.

"We had a number of meetings between Gladstone, Calliope and Miriam Vale with that thought and objective in mind.

"But while that was going on (Beattie) had the printing presses running down in Brisbane printing out the agenda for the amalgamation and that was a bit sneaky.”

Peter Beattie at Caloundra in 2012. John McCutcheon

Despite amalgamation being a decade old with only four councils having de-amalgamated during that time, Mr Cameron said he believed Gladstone City got a great deal out of the merger.

"Rarely to my knowledge do you find anybody in Gladstone saying 'that was a bugger of a thing when we had to take on Calliope Shire'... The general population in Gladstone could see great advantages of taking on Calliope Shire,” he said.

"It helped significantly financially, it made Gladstone the place it always wanted to be.

"So when you look at it from that perspective that suggests to me the rural, Calliope Shire people were disadvantaged by this process but for the most part, they've said 'let's get on with it'.”