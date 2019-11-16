Former businessman leads police on CBD car chase

A GLADSTONE man who led police on a car chase around the CBD and was later busted with several types of drugs in a search warrant was once a successful businessman - a court was told.

Nathan Buddy Harris' drug addiction caused him the loss of his business and his own bed, having spent the last two months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday including one count of an evasion offence, four counts of possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of being used in the commision of a drug crime and driving while a drug was present in his system.

The court was told Harris was involved in chase around the CBD on March 15 after police patrolling Goondoon St saw him driving while unlicensed.

Police actives their lights and indicated For Harris to pull over but instead he turned left onto Herbert St accelerating away from police.

Police followed him onto Auckland St before turning onto Off Ln where Harris' vehicle was parked in the middle of the road.

Harris turned onto Herbert and then onto Oaka Ln. He drove into the carpark of Lincraft and stopped the vehicle.

Police parked their car adjacent to carpark on Bramston St and exited their vehicle.

Harris waited briefly before driving away from police. The officers found him later that day and found him inside a residence where Harris had parked the car outside.

Later in September Harris' address was the subject of a search warrant and officers found methylamphetamine, marijuana, Diezepam (valium), scales, a straw, clipseal bags and a mobile phone they believed was used in the commission of drug offending.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 35-year-old client once operated a successful bricklaying business but lost it when he went to rehab.

Ms Hight said his most recent offending was a "relapse" and her client had returned to old friends and old habits.

Harris was on a Supreme Court suspended sentence at the time for drug trafficking. He spent 279 days in prison on a three year, sx month jail term for that offending before he was released on suspended sentence operational for five years.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Harris to eight months' jail with parole eligibility on November 29, 2019.

He was o committed back to the higher court for the breach of a suspended sentence.

Harris was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months.