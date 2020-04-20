Menu
A MAN with five pages of criminal history was asked if he “liked it” in prison . Photo: Brett Wortman
Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN with five pages of criminal history was asked if he "liked it" in prison during his video appearance in Gladstone Magistrates court on Friday.

Christopher Neil Ogg pleaded guilty to 20 charges including breach of bail, stealing, disqualified driving, drive during number plate confiscation, remove tamper or modify number plate, unregistered driving, drink driving, fail to appear, obstruct police, possess of stolen property and possess knife in public.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had worked as a bricklayer and was given a role in landscaping while on remand.

"What, does he like it there in prison?" Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked.

"No," Ogg replied.

Ms Hight said Ogg was remorseful. Ogg was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for three years.

