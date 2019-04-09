Ex-school boss convicted of 20 child sex offences

A FORMER boss of the notorious Parramatta Girls Training School has today been convicted of 20 child sex offences including rape and buggery.

The convictions of Frank Valentine, 78, come after years of preying on the state's most vulnerable children in institutions including two pregnant teenagers.

Some of the assaults took place in the school's horrendous dungeon and at Daruk Boys' Home at Windsor.

Frank Valentine has today been convicted of 20 sex offences. Picture: Richard Dobson

"Piece of s**t," one of his victims said outside court.

"I've been waiting 45 years for this day."

The man, 59, was just 14 when he was raped by Valentine at Daruk and in Valentine's own home. The violent rape only ended when Valentine's wife, Maris, returned home in her car, the District Court was told.

Father-of-five Valentine was convicted of four counts of rape, three of buggery, 11 indecent assaults and assault against six victims, five of them young girls.

Judge Nicole Noman, who heard the trial as a judge sitting alone without a jury, rejected Valentine's claims that some of the victims had made their claims up to get compensation from the government and others had mistaken him for other guards.

The rapes began just weeks after he started work as deputy superintendent at Parramatta in January 1971. He moved to Daruk in July 1973 and remained there until 1975.

His sexual assaults were revealed during the child sex abuse royal commission.

Valentine was granted strict bail to appear for sentence at Cambelltown District Court on May 24.

He had pleaded not guilty and was supported in court by his wife and some of his children.