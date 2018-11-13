Former Bechtel workers fined $44k for misleading tax returns

The ATO advised thousands of Bechtel employees to resubmit their tax during an audit in 2015.

FOUR former Bechtel workers have been ordered to pay more than $40,000 after refusing to change their tax returns during the widespread audit in 2015.

The Australian Taxation Office has taken court action against the four former Curtis Island construction workers employed by Bechtel, following its crackdown on incorrectly lodged tax returns.

More than 3000 workers' tax returns were forcibly changed due to stern warnings late 2015, while more than 2600 adjusted theirs voluntarily.

All four men were charged with recklessly making a false or misleading statement and forced to pay more than $44,000 in taxes and penalties combined.

Phillip Frid had the highest fine of $20,000 when he was convicted in Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 12.

On October 8 Arnulfo Elpa was convicted in the Townsville Magistrates Court and ordered to pay $10,000 of taxes and penalties.

Michael Doon was convicted in Southport Magistrates Court and ordered to pay $8000.

Charged in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Victoria, Phillip Presley had to repay $6000. It's understood their tax returns were not linked to any accountants.

The audit was prompted after the ATO believed Curtis Island workers were paid too much in their tax returns and it found inconsistencies between workers' claims.

During a test case before the Australian Appeals Tribunal, it found work-related claims for overtime meals, mobile phone bills and tool expenses were not legitimate.

An ATO spokesperson told The Observer while most workers amended their tax returns, some chose not to and could not substantiate their claims when audited by the department.

"As far as possible the ATO works with taxpayers to help them get their returns right,” they said.

"However, Australians expect us to take action where taxpayers are not doing the right thing.

"If someone ignores our assistance and knowingly does the wrong thing, we will take stronger action, including applying penalties and even prosecution in the more extreme cases.”

The spokesperson said the ATO remained committed to taking firm action on any companies that displayed reckless behaviour.