Former Bechtel worker busted with ecstasy, charged with fraud

A GLADSTONE man who stood before a Supreme Court judge just months ago has found himself before a Gladstone magistrate.

Kane Lucas Penk, 34, who pleaded guilty to a string of drug charges in February at the Rockhampton Supreme Court, on Friday pleaded guilty to a variety of drug-related charges at the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The charges included one count of fraud, three counts of breach of bail, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence, possession of drug utensils, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and one count of contravention of a police direction.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the most recent offending dated back to August 2015, after Penk received $1063.10 to complete a rental property job.

Mr Reece said Penk was given the money from the victim to complete repair work at a property, but the job was never completed and Penk did not return the money.

Almost a year later, on September 30, Penk was found to be in possession 0.7 grams of cannabis, three ecstasy (MDMA) tablets, electronic scales and a drug water pipe.

A few months later on November 4 he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe.

Later that week when required to attend the police station in relation to the offending, he was charged yet again with failing to provide police his identification particulars.

On December 8 and January 9 he breached his bail by failing to report to the police station.

He again failed to report on March 23.

The court heard Penk's last employment was with Bechtel in 2015 and he had since picked up odd jobs to support himself and his 17-year-old son who lived with him.

In the Supreme Court, Penk received an 18-month prison head sentence but was immediately released on parole.

However, given the offending heard in the Gladstone Magistrates Court happened prior to the sentencing in Rockhampton, he technically did not breach his parole.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Penk $500 for the fraud charge, and ordered him to pay restitution to the victim.

For each drug-related charged Mr Lavaring ordered him to serve two months concurrently in prison.

For the possession of drug utensils and pipe he was sentenced to one month in prison.

For the contravention of the police requirement he was fined $200, and he was fined $500 for two of the bail breaches.

For the remaining charges he was convicted, but not further punished.

The jail time was added to the head sentence he received in the Supreme Court, but he will not spend any time actually behind bars and will serve out the rest of his parole.