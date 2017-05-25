Former Australian Idol winner brings Irish cabaret to Gladstone

Damien Leith will be performing his show 'The Parting Glass - an Irish journey' in Gladstone later this year.

WHEN an artist leaves almost every audience at a standing ovation, you know they must be on to a good thing.

Having spent his childhood writing plays and acting with no initial interest in music, singer songwriter Damien Leith said he wrote the Irish cabaret show The Parting Glass to give his audience something different.

"They're taken on a journey,” Leith told The Observer.

"I hear them laughing then look out and see them crying.”

Set in an Irish pub, the show is based around a father son relationship after a son returns home to Ireland from Australia, reflecting parts of the songwriter's personal life.

"The story has elements of me in there,” Leith said.

Using humour and emotions through acting and Irish music, the songwriter said the show brought up issues with living away from home in a different country.

"There's things you learn straight off the boat (when arriving to Australia) from spiders to heat,” Leith said.

"The audience can identify with it, there's lots of laughs.”

First arriving in Australia over a decade ago, Leith worked as a chemist by day and performed music by night, going on to win Australian Idol 2006.

The musical play features a collection of Irish songs including Danny Boy and Rocky Road to Dublin with the classic Irish instruments like fiddles, tin whistles and bodhran (Irish frame drum).

Four years ago, Leith said he took his cabaret show on the road internationally and now wanted to take it to regional Australia.

"It's the hardest show for me to put on ... between acting and music parts,” he said. "Sometimes you do it for nothing, sometimes you do it for lots of money ... it's the feeling you get from the audience, that's why you go back to it.”

Written originally for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Leith said The Parting Glass was his favourite show to tour.

"It's such a different experience for the audience,” he said. "It's an emotional journey, a comical kind of story that gradually unfolds.

"There's a bit of a twist, it catches everyone off guard.”

Leith will perform in Gladstone at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) in November.