Former Australian idol returns for solo show

ACCLAIMED Irish-Australian singer and songwriter Damien Leith has returned to Gladstone for the first time in almost a decade.

Tonight, the multi-talented star will perform a solo show with vocals, piano and guitar.

Leith, who is best known in Australia as the winner of Network Ten's Australian Idol in 2006, will be performing playing songs from the past 11 years.

"Over the years, a lot of people have asked me when I was coming back, and Gladstone has come up a lot," Leith says.

"What I really love about a solo show is that the audience get to know you a little bit better. You're very exposed by the end of the show."

Leith says, vocally, there is no hiding in a solo show.

"A lot of people ask me whenever I tour with the band ... to tone down the band and just hear the voice," he says.

"It's a great compliment, and in this sort of show, that's exactly what they're going to get."

Leith already has a lot of new and exciting plans for next year, and is in the process of creating an app of children's stories.

About seven years, ago, he started recording bedtime stories for his three children.

Leith says the link between storytelling and songs play a big part in his work.

"Something that I've always believed in is linking the story to the song," he says.

"I love to tell backstories behind the song.

"(When) the songs that have a great meaning and a backstory, you have even more fun with the audience. It's a much more intimate experience for everyone."

Leith says the big 10-hour trip up from Sydney to Central Queensland will be worth it.

